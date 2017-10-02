Limerick college community 'in shock' after tragic death of student

THE tragic passing of a fourth year student at Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College has left the institution in shock and will have a “profound impact” on its community, its acting president has said.

Offaly native Rachel Spain, 21, who was a Bachelor of Arts student in the subjects Gaeilge and Music, sadly passed away last Friday night.

Acting president of the college Prof Eugene Wall led tributes to Ms Spain in an email to students over the weekend: “It is with shock and heartfelt sadness that I write to you to inform you of the tragic death of our student Rachel Spain last night.

“Rachel, who was from Birr, Co. Offaly, was a 4th year BA student, taking Gaeilge and Music.

“She spent part of her off-campus placement last year working with Wired FM, and she was a member of MIDAS [MIC's drama society].

“Rachel’s untimely death will have a profound impact on the College community, particularly on her friends and those who taught her.

“On behalf of the entire college community, I extend deepest sympathy to her distraught parents and brother, her extended family and her friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this extremely sad time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

In a statement posted to Facebook, the college’s Students’ Union said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rachel’s family, her friends and classmates”.

“MISU would like to remind all students that the support services of MISU, the MIC Counsellors and Chaplaincy are available to use at this time. Chaplaincy is open throughout the day if any student would like to drop in.”

This Monday, daily Mass in the College chapel was offered for Ms Spain.

Funeral details are as follows:

Reposing at her home at 1 Corr na Meala, Hillside, Birr, Co Offaly, this Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Brendan's Church, Birr, at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. House private all day Tuesday and Thursday morning.