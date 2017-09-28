Deaths in Limerick - September 28, 2017

The death has occurred of Liam Wallace, Small Mount Vincent, Rosbrien.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Madeline, loving children Liam and Shirley, son-in-law Darragh, grandchrildren Amy and Sam, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday in Cross’ Funeral Home, Lower Greald Griffin Street at 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) O'Donovan, Dundrum, Dublin 16 and formerly of Simpsons Nursing Home, Dundrum and Carhubanemore, Loughill, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital Dublin.

Kathleen (Kay), sadly missed by her loving brothers Dan (Galway), Pat (Dublin) and John (New Jersey), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Flanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on tomorrow, Friday from 3pm until 5pm. Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Loughill on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Loughill Graveyard. Enquiries to Tomas Coolahan, Tarbert.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moloney (née Daly), Old Cork Road, Charleville, Cork and Ardpatrick, peacefully in Mercy Hospital, Cork.

Deeply regretted by her husband Patrick, daughter Colette, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, carers, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Malley Funeral Hom’s, Charleville on Friday from 6pm, with Removal at 7.30pm to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Funeral after to Holy Cross Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dermot Keyes, 5 Bracken Crescent, North Circular Road, peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of Terry. Dearly loved father of Elizabeth, Laura, Emma and Alison. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Colm, Brian, Eamonn, grandchildren Cormac, Ardal and Aisling, brothers Fergal and Brendan, sisters Deirdre and Grainne, extended family especially brother-in-law Moylan and uncle John and his large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary, Ennis Road Requiem mass Saturday at 10.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Catherine Cullinane, better known as "Kate", North Camass, Bruff, suddenly at University Hospital, Cork.

Deeply regretted by her family, her brother Michael, sister-in-law Anna, nieces Marie Therese and Majella, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Ann Cox (née Lynch), Kennedy Park and late of Keane Street, Killalee, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Anthony, Suzanne and Patrick, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.