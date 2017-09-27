Deaths in Limerick - September 27, 2017

THE death has occurred of Michael Sheehan, Sheelin Road, Caherdavin and formerly of Kildysart and OPW Mungret, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Gillian. Dearly loved father of Michael, Peter and Dermot. Loving grandad to Phoebe, Cillian and Fia. Dear brother of Tessie and Nancy. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Deirdre and Marian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Thursday from 6pm to 7pm, followed by reception prayers. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Kildysart Graveyard, Co.Clare. Donations if desired to RNLI Ireland.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Quin (née Reddan), Fairview Crescent, Garryowen.

Daughter of the late Phyllis and James. Deepl regretted by husband Gerard, sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers and sisters, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Moloney (née Daly), Old Cork Road, Charleville and Kilfinane, Limerick, in Mercy Hospital Cork, unexpectedly.

Deeply regretted by her husband Paddy, daughter Colette. Funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred of Jean Leahy (née Costelloe), 8 Weston Gardens, Rosbrien.

Daughter of the late Bridget and Edward Costelloe. Survived by partner Gerry, daughter Karen, Elenor and their father Tom Leahy, grandchildren, sons-in-law and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mount Saint Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association, Limerick Branch.

The death has occurred of Terry (Teresina) Harkin (née Farren), 68 Avonmore Road, Raheen, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Michael (Seph). Dearly loved mother of Tony, Declan, Sina, Oonagh and the late Niall. Sadly missed by her son-in-law James, daughters-in-law Ann, Louise and Joy, her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 3.30pm to 5pm and then at her home from 6.30pm. Requiem Mass in St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle at 12 noon on Friday with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Hannon, College Park, Corbally and late of An Post, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, children Deirdre, Fearghal and Breffni, daughter-in-law Sinead, sons-in-law Tony and Damien, adored grandchildren Shóna, Cian, Aoife, Róisín, Oran and Clíona, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.