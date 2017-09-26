Deaths in Limerick - September 26, 2017

The death has occurred of Neville Furlong, Island View, Stradbally, Castleconnell and Wexford, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Beloved son of the late Ronan and loving brother of the late Rhonda. Sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, sons Ódran and Kyle, mother Collette, brothers Damien, Ronan and Kenan, sister Leah, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre, Castletroy this Wednesday from 5pm, with removal at 8.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Castleconnell. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Nora (Nono) Corkery (née O'Keeffe), of Blackrock, Tralee, Co. Kerry and formerly Main Street, Abbeyfeale, peacefully.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandsons David & Philip, brother Jack, sisters Joan, Vourneen, Emir & Pat, daughter-in-law Anne, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 4 to 6 pm, with removal at 6 pm to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

The death has occurred of Michael Smith of Lough Gur, Bruff, formerly of Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loing family.

He is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (nee O’Donnell), son Richard, daughters Joyce Chawke and Josephine Shinnors, Sons in law John and George, grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, relatives, friends and kind neighbours.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital, this Thursday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Lough Gur. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am followed by burial in New Church cemetery, Lough Gur.