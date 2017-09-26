Tributes paid to well known Limerick dentist Maire Magee

TRIBUTES are being paid to retired Limerick dentist Maire Magee, who sadly passed away at the weekend and was hailed as “a wonderful woman”.

Mrs Magee was a well-known dentist based on O’Connell Avenue, and was a popular figure in Limerick’s medical and sporting community, with two of her sons playing rugby for Garryowen.

Limerick-based Senator Maria Byrne paid tribute to Mrs Magee, who was a close family friend.

“Mrs Magee and the Magee family were very well known in O’Connell Avenue,” said Senator Byrne. “She was a dentist and many families were her customers over the years. She was will be sadly missed by all of them.

“She was a great woman for being out and about and was a very knowledgeable lady. Certainly, she will be missed by all, she was a wonderful woman,” she added.

Garryowen Rugby Club have also paid tribute to Maire Magee, mother of past player and Hon Fixtures Secretary, David Magee.

Formerly of Blackbanks, Raheny, Dublin, Maire Magee passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24 after a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Cliona, David, Ronan and Rachel. Sister of the late Joan, Eamon, Sheila and Fionnuala. Sadly, missed by her loving sons-in- law, daughters-in- law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in- law Maura, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am, followed by private cremation.