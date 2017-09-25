Deaths in Limerick - September 25, 2017

The death has occurred of Gerard (Ger) Shanahan, Gortnagarde, Cappamore, peacefully at his home.

Pre deceased by his wife Nellie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Deirdre, son John, partner Kathleen, daughter in law Lisa, grandchildren Jack and Maebh, sister in law, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at White's Funeral home Doon on Tuesday at 6pm, with removal to Doon Church at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe O'Brien, Skerries Co. Dublin, (late of Limerick City), peacefully at Tara Winthrop Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Margie, daughters Valerie and Linda, sons John, Tommy and Michael, brothers, sisters, adored eighteen grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lannon's Funeral Home Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm, removal Wednesday to St. Patrick's Church, Skerries arriving 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass, cremation to take place privately. No flowers by request please. All enquiries to Lannon's Funeral Directors 01-8491277.

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, Oakwood, Old Singland Road, Limerick and late of Actavo.

Son of the late Phyllis. Deeply regretted by by wife Elesha, daughter Ella, sons Josh and Joe, father Michael, brother Allan, sisters Catriona, Bernadette, all other relatives, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Tuesday from 5pm, followed by Removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society Night Nursing Services, and Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Margaret Kinevane (née O'Sullivan), Tuogh, Adare, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Pat. Deeply mouned by her family, sons P.J. and Ger, daughter Liz, daughters-in-law Noreen and Joan, son-in-law John, grandchildren Emma, Pat, Geena, Kieran and Jean, great-grandchild Liam, sisters Eileen, Masie and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her son P.J’s residence in Tuogh, Adare on Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm. Funeral arriving at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare on Wednesday for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Drehidtreasna Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of David (Davy) Condon, Hazelville, Dromcollogher and formerly of 10, Mandeville Park, Mitchelstown and Ballywilliam, Ballyporeen, peacefully in the presence of his family and in the exceptional care of the staff of Hazelville.

Beloved son of the late Michael and Catherine, brother of Kitty, Patsy, Tom, Johnny, Bill and the late Michael, Richie, Breda, Peggy and Frank. Dear brother-in-law of the late John Lane. Sadly missed by his sister, brothers, the Lane family, his fellow residents and his friends in St. Joseph’s Foundation, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballyporeen.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Collins, Pound Street, Newport, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Laught, Lisnagry and Stratford, Saint Mary, England, suddenly in the U.S.A.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Anthony, Stephen and Mark, daughter Judith, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Delany-Minihans Funeral Home, Newport on Tuesday from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick's Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in Killeenagariff Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.

The death has occurred of Maire Magee (née Sheehy), (Rtd Dental Surgeon), Mayfair, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick City, formerly of Blackbanks, Raheny, Dublin, peacefully after a short illness.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of Cliona, David, Ronan and Rachel. Sister of the late Joan, Eamon, Sheila and Fionnuala. Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Maura, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth O'Donovan, Croom, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne.

Dearly beloved mother of Sinéad (Ryan). Sadly missed by her loving family in Limerick and Clogheen, Co. Tipperary and her friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday in St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand at 11am followed by private cremation. House private please.

The death has occurred of Raymond Quinlivan, Ardclooney, Killaloe and late of O’ Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, late Thomond Oil Co, peacefully at home.

Son of the late Austin and Eileen (Bookmaker). Sadly missed by his loving sons Damien, Raymond, Austin and David, daughters Eleanor, Majella, Mary, Caroline, Tracey and Kelly, brother Austin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards to Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossie) Barrett, Glenfield, Kilmallock and late of Worthing, West Sussex.

Husband of the Late Pauline. Survived by son Kevin, stepdaughters Kay and Denise, grandsons Ryan and Dale, daughter-in-law Lenik, Brothers Jimmy and Christie, sister Mary, niece Lisa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McCarthy Funeral Home Kilmallock this Thursday between 7pm and 8pm. Removal at 8pm to S.S Peter & Paul's Church Kilmallock. Funeral Mass Friday at 12noon, followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium.