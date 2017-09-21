Funeral details announced for Limerick man killed in Spanish road accident

TRIBUTES have paid to the well-known Limerick businessman who was killed in Spain over the weekend.

Kevin Uniacke, who was aged in his early 70s, died in a road accident in Spain.

Funeral details for the Limerick native have been announced, which will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh, in Ballinasloe on Sunday.

Mr Uniacke has been described as a man who “radiated happiness and fun”, by his friend of over 50 years Manuel Di Lucia.

The Limerick Leader understands Mr Uniacke, an accountant from a well-known family in Corbally, was sailing around Portugal.

He picked up a motorbike and was travelling in Spain with friends when he was involved in the accident.

Having lived on and off at Kilkee for a number of years, Mr Di Lucia said the businessmen was planning to move to the resort full-time.

“He was very well known in the area. He'd just purchased a house in Kilkee and was preparing to retire here. He was a very loveable guy: when you walked into a place, you knew he was there. This is the way he was and the way he lived,” the businessman said.

Mr Uniacke was described as an “outstanding rugby player” by his former schoolmate at Crescent​ College, Frank Larkin.

“He was a very nice fella – very friendly, a true sportsman,” Mr Larkin added.

Mr Uniacke’s brother-in-law is the well known Limerick financial advisor Don Reddan, whose insurance firm is based at the Crescent.

The deceased worked as an accountant, and is well known in Limerick for being a member of the Crescent Comprehensive team which won a Munster Schools’ Senior Cup medal in 1963 – two years after winning a Junior Cup medal.

Details of the fatal road accident remain unclear, with an investigation being carried out by the Spanish authorities. The Department of Foreign Affairs had confirmed that it was "providing consular assistance".

Mr Uniacke is survived by his wife Mary, son Brian, daughter Elaine, grandsons James and Ben, sisters Elsie and Carmel, son-in-law Mark, brothers-in-law Jack, Don, Maxi, Paudie and Bren, sisters-in-law Grace, Ger and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Grenham's Funeral Home, Ballinasloe on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Private removal on Sunday morning to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to R.N.L.I.