Deaths in Limerick - September 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Kathleen Highton (née Mulcahy), Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston and late of Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Deeply regretted by sons Kenneth, Robert and David, grandchildren Shaun, Leah, Chloe, Alex, Jenna, brothers Patrick and George, sisters Theresa and Breda, daughter-in-law Evelyn, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St. from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Dea (née O'Brien), No 6 Vale Drive, Oola.

Survived by husband Pat, son Jeremy, daughter-in-law Eileen, grand-daughter Amy, sisters Mary and Phyllis, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Burial in Kilteely Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Power (née Fitzgerald), Sanatone, Rhebogue and formerly of Granagh, Bruree.

Peacefully in the loving care of St Gobnaith’s Nursing Home, Ballyagran. Wife of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by her loving son Gerard, step-son Liam, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and her many friends.

Arriving on Friday evening to St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road at 7pm for prayers. Funeral Mass Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the new Cemetery, Bruree.

The death has occurred of Sarah Jane Geoghegan, Adare, suddenly at her home.

Daughter of Aveen and the late professor Michael Geogheghan. Deeply missed by mother Aveen, brothers James and Michael, sister Gwen, niece and nephews, her carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Wednesday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm to 7pm, arriving for requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am, in the Holy Trinity Church, Adare. Private burial later in Co. Wicklow.