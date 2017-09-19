Deaths in Limerick - September 19, 2017

THE death has occurred of Dr Terence (Terry) Hynes, Malahide, Dublin and Limerick City, etired medical practitioner Malahide, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Beloved husband of the late Margot (nee Howe), proud father of Ben, Judith, Margie, Thady and the late John, much loved grandfather of Laura, Alanna, Jack, Adam, Benjamin and Archer, father-in-law of Joanne, Brian and Libby. Sadly missed by his loving partner Dorothy, relatives, colleagues, and many many friends.

Requiem Mass at St Sylvester’s Church, Malahide on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial will take place at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, Limerick on Friday at 2pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Peter McVerry Trust or St Francis Hospice Raheny.

The death has occurred of Pat Geraghty, Wheatfield, Ardclough, Kildare, Cork and Limerick, in the tender care of Our Lady's Hospice and of St. Patrick's ward and the Oncology team at Beaumont Hospital, following an illness borne with great courage, humour and love.

Dearly loved husband of Kathy (Sheridan) and darling father of Sarah and Mary-Kate. Brother of the late Seamus and Miceál. He will be sadly missed by his devoted siblings, Sr. Ada, Andy, Mary, Carmel, and Shelagh and his much loved cousins in the Geraghty family, and will be remembered with pride and love by his Robinson, Reilly and Sheridan in-laws, along with many mighty men and women of the Munster Rugby Diaspora.

Reposing at home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, at 11am, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Bridie Hayes (née Rainsford), Sir Harry's Mall, Limerick City.

Wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by daughters Maureen and Carmel and son Liam, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Billy and Conor, daughter-in-law Joan, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie Moore (née Hogan), Abbey Avenue, Corbally and late of Castle Barracks.

Wife of the late Des. Mother of the late Dessie and Jackie, sister of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by daughter Marie, sons Noel, Brian, David, Joseph, grandchildren Vicky, Naoise, Dylan, Adam, Lily, David and Kevin, great-grandchildren Ella, Darragh, brother Brian Hogan, Cecil Hogan and all other relatives at friends.

Arriving on Thursday at St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Micheál (Murph) Murphy, 3 Siúl na hAbhainn, Mill Road, Corbally, founding partner of Blake Murphy & Co., Chartered Accountants and formerly of Kilmallock, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Olive, dearest father of Aoife, Conor and Cian and adored grandfather of Annabelle. Deeply regretted by his siblings Máire, Sinéad, Siobhán, Noel, Eamon and Liam, daughters-in-law Jenny and Síle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Mill Road on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday (September 21st) to St. Nicholas’ Church, Westbury to arrive for 12 noon Mass. Funeral afterwards to St Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare.