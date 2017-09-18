Deaths in Limerick - September 18, 2017

THE death has occurred of John A Finn, 15 Springrove, Mill Road, Corbally and late of Eir, peacefully at St. James Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sandra, children Sean and Caitriona, mother Breda, sister Bríd, brother Mike, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Home on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving at St. Munchin’s Church on Wednesday for 12 noon Mass. Funeral after to Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre – Day Care. House private outside reposal times.

The death has occurred of Liam Fitzgerald, Churchquarter, Kilbehenny, peacefully in the loving care of all at Marie Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Liam, beloved son of the late Patrick and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary (Carroll-Thurles), Shiela (O’Connor - Cobh) and Breda (O’Donnell - Kilacluig, Mitchelstown), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny on tomorrow, Tuesday evening, from 6pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Kilbehenny Church. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.

The death has occurred of John Gleeson, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Maria Goretti Nursing Home, Kilmallock.

Husband of the late Bridget (nee Roche), very deeply regretted by his loving family, sons, Tony and Brendan and daughter Bernadette, son in law Paul, grandson Sean, brothers and sisters, brothers in law and sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home Kilfinane, this Monday at 5.30pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ardpatrick. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11am and burial afterwards to local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Dr Terence (Terry) Hynes, Malahide, Dublin and Limerick City, retired medical practitioner Malahide, peacefully at St Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Beloved husband of the late Margot (nee Howe ), proud father of Ben, Judith, Margie, Thady and the late John, much loved grandfather of Laura, Alanna, Jack, Adam, Benjamin and Archer, father-in-law of Joanne, Brian and Libby. Sadly missed by his loving partner Dorothy, relatives, colleagues, and many many friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow later.

The death has occurred of Patrick Daly, late of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate and Pennywell Road, Limerick City, peacefully at Athlunkard Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Frances. Deeply regretted by his children Michael, Pat, George, Tony, Antoinette, Frances, Olivia, Margaret and Jacqueline, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda, brothers Noel, Michael and Brendan, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Wednesday after 11am Mass to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Donovan, The Square, Galbally, formerly of the Mitchelstown Creamery.

Predeceased by his father James and mother Maureen, brothers Billy and Séamus, sister Joan Lyons, Mitchelstown. Deeply regretted by his brothers Dick and Mike, sisters Gretta Joyce (Kilworth), Mary O'Donnell (Ballywire), Alice Ahern (Carrignavar), uncle, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Fraser’s Funeral Home, Galbally, from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Galbally Church arriving at 8.45pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in local Cemetery.