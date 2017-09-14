Deaths in Limerick - September 14, 2017

The death has occurred of Sr. Eileen Doyle of Mount St. Vincent Convent, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick. Late of Baltinglass, Wicklow.

Sister Eileen died peacefully in her 105th year surrounded by her loving Community and Care Staff.

Sadly missed by her Mercy community, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Mount St. Vincent Convent Chapel, O'Connell Avenue on Friday, from 3pm with Evening Prayer at 6pm.

Funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church, O'Connell Avenue on Saturday at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Mary's Convent Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Tom Hayes of Church Road, Croom. Late of Saint Munchin's College, Corbally.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary; sons Ed and Paddy; daughter Miriam (O’Flynn), daughters-in-law Catriona and Celia; son-in-law Brian, his adoring grandchildren Ellie, Matthew, Ned, Simon, Juliette, Orla, Sarah and Patrick, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 until 7.30pm. Remains arriving Saturday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Croom. Burial afterwards in Castlemahon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) Collins of Pound Street, Newport, Tipperary. Formerly of Laught, Lisnagry.

Funeral aggrangments later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Ann Molley (née Halvey) of Maigue Way, John Carew Park. Late of the Crescent Shopping Centre.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Jude, son Darren, 9 grandsons and 2 granddaughters, great-grandson, brother John, sisters Geraldine, Tricia, Pauline, Martina, Claire and Chris, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Morgan (née Normoyle) of Manor Court, Adare. Late of Cappamore.

Beloved wife of the late Ted. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Henry, David, Cyril and Damian,daughters Madeline, Betty, Pearl, Marie, Collette, Hildra and Slyvana, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Gerald, Tony and Connor, sisters Marie and Sr. Madeline and the late Agnes (O'Donoghue), relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Burial takes place at Clounanna Cemetery on Friday following 11.30am Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jim Noble of Dublin Road, Limerick

Beloved husband of Joan and dearest father of Michael & Suzanne.

Deeply regretted by his loving grandchildren Lorraine, Robert, David, Joanne, Memphis and Phoenix, great-grand-daughter Eimear, daughter-in-law Melanie, brothers Joe and Ger, sisters-in-law Helga and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dearest brother of the late John, Kitty and Lena.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Burial takes place at Kilmurry Cemetery on Friday (September 15) after 11.30am Mass.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.