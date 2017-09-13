Deaths in Limerick - September 13, 2017

The death has occurred of Anne Morgan (née Normoyle) of Manor Court, Adare. Late of Cappamore.

Beloved wife of the late Ted. She will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Henry, David, Cyril and Damian,daughters Madeline, Betty, Pearl, Marie, Collette, Hildra and Slyvana, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Gerald, Tony and Connor, sisters Marie and Sr. Madeline and the late Agnes (O'Donoghue), relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends.

Reposing this Thursday evening at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 8pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Burial takes place at Clounanna Cemetery on Friday following 11.30am Mass.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jim Noble of Dublin Road, Limerick

Beloved husband of Joan and dearest father of Michael & Suzanne.

Deeply regretted by his loving grandchildren Lorraine, Robert, David, Joanne, Memphis and Phoenix, great-grand-daughter Eimear, daughter-in-law Melanie, brothers Joe and Ger, sisters-in-law Helga and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dearest brother of the late John, Kitty and Lena.

Reposing at Milford Hospice Mortuary on Thursday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Castletroy. Burial takes place at Kilmurry Cemetery on Friday (September 15) after 11.30am Mass.

Family flowers only - donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Annette Ahern (née Courtney) of The Meadows, Ros Fearna, Murroe. Late of An Garda Siochana and formerly of Liam Lynch Park, Mitchelstown, County Cork.

Beloved wife of Gary, loving daughter of John & Brenda (nee Mulcahy), dear sister of Maurice and daughter-in-law of Christine & the late Jim.

Deeply mourned by her heart broken husband, her family, grandmother Maureen, mother-in-law Christine, brothers-in-law Ross & Jason, sister-in-law Natalie, Maurice’s fiancée Orla, aunts, uncles, special cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends.Reposing at the Chapel of Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown this Wednesday evening (September 13) from 5pm to 8 pm followed by removal to Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Brigown New Cemetery, Mitchelstown.

The death has occurred of Breda Ryan of Ballybrood, Caherconlish

Regretted by her sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, uncles, cousins, extended family and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence this Wednesday from 5pm until 8pm with remains arriving at Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in Caherconlish Church Cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Patrick (Paddy) O’Toole of Innismore, Fr Russell Road, Dooradoyle. Late of Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street.

Brother of the late Bridie, Patsy and Peggy. Very deeply regretted his wife Carole, sons Eoin and Pat and daughter Elaine, grandchildren Callum, Eoghan, Cara, Clara, Luke, Fionn, Iris and Mabel, twin sister Mary, daughters-in-law Carol Rainsford, Samantha O'Toole, son-in-law Rhys Herdman, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Teresa Braddish (née O'Mahony) of 20 South Claughaun Road, Garryowen.

Beloved wife of the late Sea and dearly loved mother of Gerard and Mary.

Sadly missed by her loving brother Mickey, sister-in-law Joan, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas St this Wednesday evening (September 13) from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Family flowers only. House Private.

The death has occurred of Feargal Meade of Askeaton & Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Chancellorsland, Emly, County Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by his loving parents Tadhg and Ide, brother Evan, sister Clara, Uncle and Aunts, brother in law, nephews, cousins, family relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns funeral home, Hospital from 6.30pm this Wednesday until 7.30pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Ailbe's Church Emly, County Tipperary on Thursday morning for 11.30am funeral mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Rosary Hill nursing home) of Joseph Hogg of Castleconnell and formerly of Chiswick, London.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary Griffin, brothers Robert (Bob) and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, this Wednesday evening (September 13), from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 14, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.