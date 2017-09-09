Deaths in Limerick - September 9, 2017

The death has occurred of Alice Dineen (née) Devaney, of Skagh, Croom, Co Limerick on September 9th 2017 peacefully. Very deeply regretted by her husband Tim, sons Michael and John, daughter Pauline, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Anne, John’s partner Jackie, grandchildren Kathryn, Enya, Dylan, Aoife and Cillian, sisters Peggy and Nellie (O’Brien), nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbors and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home Croom form 6pm with removal at 7:30 to St Mary’s Church Croom. Funeral on Tuesday after 12 noon requiem mass with burial after in Reilig Mhuire Croom.

The death has occurred of Mary O'Brennan (née Nash) of Woodview, Foynes Co.Limerick and formerly of Askeaton. Died peacefully in the Orchid Ward,St. Ita's nursing home Newcastlewest on September 9th 2017.

Sadly missed by her loving husband John,Sons John and Patrick, daughter Mary,son in law Paul,daughter in law Andrea,grandchildren Aoife,Liam,Ella and Joshua,brother-in-law,sister-in-law,relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence this Sunday 10th from 4pm to 8pm,with removal on Monday 11th to St.Senan's church Foynes for 12 O' clock mass.Burial immediately afterwards to Reilig Mhuire Cemetery Askeaton.

The death has occurred of Joseph Hogg, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick and formerly of Chiswick, London. 6th September 2017, peacefully at Rosary Hill Nursing Home, Castleconnell. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary Griffin, brothers Robert (Bob) and Michael, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Wednesday evening, September 13th, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 14th, at 11.30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Dan Godfrey of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.

Father of the late Charlie and brother of the late Maura.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Evelyn, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 5pm this Saturday followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Knockea.

Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards ay Donoughmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Maureen Higgins (née Collins) of Embury Close and Beabus, Adare. Formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Patrick (Mitchelstown) daughter Anne Higgins-O’Connor (Abbeyfeale), grandchildren and their father Denis, Anne’s partner Mike, sisters, brother, brother and sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm this Saturday with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday after 11.30am with burial afterwards at St. Nicholas’ Cemetery Adare.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Paddy O’Flynn of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of Shannon RFC.

Father of the late Peter and deeply regretted by his wife Rita, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Louise, Jennifer, Sinead, Peter (Junior) and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maria Daly (née Castagnozzi) of Pevensey and formerly Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother-in-law Joe's residence at Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford on Tuesday (September 12) from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal takes place on Wednesday (September 13) at 12 noon to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial takes place afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.