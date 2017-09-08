Deaths in Limerick - September 8, 2017

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Dan Godfrey of Ballinagarde, Ballyneety.

Father of the late Charlie and brother of the late Maura.

Deeply regretted by his wife Nancy, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Evelyn, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 5pm this Saturday followed by removal at 7.30pm to St Patrick's Church, Knockea.

Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 2pm with burial afterwards ay Donoughmore Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Maureen Higgins (née Collins) of Embury Close and Beabus, Adare. Formerly of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, son Patrick (Mitchelstown) daughter Anne Higgins-O’Connor (Abbeyfeale), grandchildren and their father Denis, Anne’s partner Mike, sisters, brother, brother and sisters-in-law, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm this Saturday with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Adare.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday after 11.30am with burial afterwards at St. Nicholas’ Cemetery Adare.

House private please.

The death has occurred (peacefully) of Paddy O’Flynn of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of Shannon RFC.

Father of the late Peter and deeply regretted by his wife Rita, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Louise, Jennifer, Sinead, Peter (Junior) and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. from 5.30pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maria Daly (née Castagnozzi) of Pevensey and formerly Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother-in-law Joe's residence at Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford on Tuesday (September 12) from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal takes place on Wednesday (September 13) at 12 noon to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial takes place afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gretta Madigan (née O'Leary) of Ballyagran, Limerick. Late of Kanturk, Cork.

Wife of the late Jimmy. Predeceased by her daughter Marian Carroll, brothers Richard & Arthur, sisters Sr. Emmanuel, Sr. Veronica & Chris Murphy.

Deeply mourned by her loving sons Conor & Seamus, daughters Josephine O'Donoghue (Adare), Breda Moloney (Knocklong) & Patricia O'Donnell (Ballyagran), daughters in law, sons in law, her adored eleven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Bennis's Funeral Home, Ballyagran this Friday (September 8) from 6pm to 8pm followed by Removal to St Michaels Church Ballyagran.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 12:30pm with Internment afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.