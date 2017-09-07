Deaths in Limerick - September 7, 2017

The death has occurred of Maria Daly (née Castagnozzi) of Pevensey and formerly Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford, County Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her brother-in-law Joe's residence at Coolaleen Cottage, Broadford on Tuesday (September 12) from 4pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Removal takes place on Wednesday (September 13) at 12 noon to Our Lady of the Snows Church, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial takes place afterwards in Dromcollogher Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gretta Madigan (née O'Leary) of Ballyagran, Limerick. Late of Kanturk, Cork.

Wife of the late Jimmy. Predeceased by her daughter Marian Carroll, brothers Richard & Arthur, sisters Sr. Emmanuel, Sr. Veronica & Chris Murphy.

Deeply mourned by her loving sons Conor & Seamus, daughters Josephine O'Donoghue (Adare), Breda Moloney (Knocklong) & Patricia O'Donnell (Ballyagran), daughters in law, sons in law, her adored eleven grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Bennis's Funeral Home, Ballyagran this Friday from 6pm to 8pm followed by Removal to St Michaels Church Ballyagran.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 12:30pm with Internment afterwards in Colmanswell Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mary Slattery of Ballingarry, Garryspillane.

Sadly missed by her loving family – funeral arrangements later.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Frances Kelly (née Brouder) of Kerrikyle, Ardagh.

Wife of the late Ned and deeply regretted by her son Eamon, daughters Margaret and Norma, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday (September 7) from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to Kilcolman Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus’ Hospital) of Patrick (Pa) Feehan. Late of Wollongong, NSW, 2500, Australia and Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Regretted by his sisters Noreen, Rita & Betty, brother-in-law Mike, neice Jackie and her husband Paul, nephews Kevin & Cormac, grandniece Courtney, other neices & nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and Australia.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, this Thursday (September 7) from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 10am with burial afterwards Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Rebecca Cagney of Homeland, Muckross Road, Killarney, Kerry. Formerly of Ballingarry, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her darling husband Dan, adored mother of Dr Daniel, Blaine, Dr Cian and Gordon. Cherished grandmother to Fergal Matthew, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Sarah and Aisling, family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this Thursday evening from 7.15pm with removal at 9pm to the Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred of John Morrison of Ogham Rian, Ballinorig, Tralee, Kerry / Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann; his children Carron, Joanne, Elaine and Anthony, Ann's children Majella, Mikey and Declan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee this Thursday (September 7) from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 10am followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Ann Sheehy (née McMenamin) of Knockane Road, Newcastle West. Late of Fintown, Donegal.

Wife of the late John, survived by daughter Siobhán, brother Eugene, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday, September 8, from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Jack (John Gerard) Kenny of Greenfields, Rosbrien.

Sadly missed by his loving son Jack, daughter-in-law, brothers Jim, Michael and Paddy, sisters Geraldine and Marie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Cremation Service will take place at 1pm this Friday at Shannon Crematorium.

House Private, family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.