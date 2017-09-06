Deaths in Limerick - September 6, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Jack (John Gerard) Kenny of Greenfields, Rosbrien.

Sadly missed by his loving son Jack, daughter-in-law, brothers Jim, Michael and Paddy, sisters Geraldine and Marie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Cremation Service will take place at 1pm on Friday at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm

House Private, family flowers only with donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

The death has occurred of John Morrison of Ogham Rian, Ballinorig, Tralee, Kerry / Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his wife Ann; his children Carron, Joanne, Elaine and Anthony, Ann's children Majella, Mikey and Declan, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee this Thursday from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 10am followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Ann Sheehy (née McMenamin) of Knockane Road, Newcastle West. Late of Fintown, Donegal.

Wife of the late John, survived by daughter Siobhán, brother Eugene, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday, September 8, from 6pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 10am with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Brothers of Charity.

Knockane Road, Newcastle West, Limerick / Fintown, Donegal

The death has occurred of Rebecca Cagney of Homeland, Muckross Road, Killarney, Kerry. Formerly of Ballingarry, Limerick.

Sadly missed by her darling husband Dan, adored mother of Dr Daniel, Blaine, Dr Cian and Gordon. Cherished grandmother to Fergal Matthew, deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law Sarah and Aisling, family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney this Thursday evening from 7.15 pm with removal at 9pm to the Church of Christ, Prince of Peace, Fossa, Killarney.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Camillus’ Hospital) of Patrick (Pa) Feehan. Lat of Wollongong, NSW, 2500, Australia and Clarina Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

Regretted by his sisters Noreen, Rita & Betty, brother-in-law Mike, neice Jackie and her husband Paul, nephews Kevin & Cormac, grandniece Courtney, other neices & nephews, relatives and friends in Ireland and Australia.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, on Thursday (September 7) from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass takes place on Friday at 10am with burial afterwards Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ger Brilley of Riverbrook Close, Shannon Banks, Corbally. Late of Busy Bee Florist, Lr. Gerald Griffin Street.

Pre deceased by his parents James (Jerry) and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife Trish, sisters Noreen & Maura, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lr. Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm this Wednesday (September 6) with removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, Corbally.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 7) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home) of William (Super) Hannigan of Oakley Lawn, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Josephine, grandaughter Denise, son-in-law Liam, brother Sean, former partner Brenda, nephew Johnny, nieces Margaret and Julie and stepson John.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6.30pm this Wednesday followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11.30am on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Frances Kelly (née Brouder) of Kerrikyle, Ardagh

Wife of the late Ned and deeply regretted by her son Eamon, daughters Margaret and Norma, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday (September 7) from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to Kilcolman Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree) of Lillian Quirke (née Betts) of Ballynanty, Bruff.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Eric, sisters Brenda & Sheila, sister-in-law Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Thursday from 1pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock with funeral to arrive to SS Peter & Paul’s Church of Ireland, Kilmallock for a 2pm funeral service.

Private cremation will take place afterwards.