Deaths in Limerick - September 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Ger Brilley of Riverbrook Close, Shannon Banks, Corbally. Late of Busy Bee Florist, Lr. Gerald Griffin Street.

Pre deceased by his parents James (Jerry) and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife Trish, sisters Noreen & Maura, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Lr. Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.30pm this Wednesday (September 6) with removal at 7pm to St. Nicholas' Church, Westbury, Corbally.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (September 7) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at peacefully at St. Michael's Nursing Home) of William (Super) Hannigan of Oakley Lawn, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Josephine, grandaughter Denise, son-in-law Liam, brother Sean, former partner Brenda, nephew Johnny, nieces Margaret and Julie and stepson John.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 6.30pm this Wednesday followed by removal at 8pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Funeral Mass takes place at 11.30am on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Frances Kelly (née Brouder) of Kerrikyle, Ardagh

Wife of the late Ned and deeply regretted by her son Eamon, daughters Margaret and Norma, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Thursday (September 7) from 6.30pm with removal at 8.30pm to Kilcolman Church.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beech Lodge Nursing Home, Bruree) of Lillian Quirke (née Betts) of Ballynanty, Bruff.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Eric, sisters Brenda & Sheila, sister-in-law Agnes, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing this Thursday from 1pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock with funeral to arrive to SS Peter & Paul’s Church of Ireland, Kilmallock for a 2pm funeral service.

Private cremation will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Marie Hebert (née Kelly) of Hazelhall, Monaleen, Limerick. Formerly of Danesfort, Kilkenny

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (óg), daughters Orla and Fiona, parents Mick and Mary, brother Finbar, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home this Tuesday, September 5 until 8pm with remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Wednesday, September 6 for 11.30am requiem Mass.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford hospice and Monaleen cancer support.

The death has occurred of Martina Collins (née McEniry).Late of Whitethorns, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, sons Tony and Seamus, daughters Anne-Marie and Helen, grandchildren Stacie, Katie, John, Emma, Charlie,Luke,Ollie, brothers Tim and Mike, sisters Pauline, Helen, Liz, Dina, Bernie and Nora, sons-in-law, daughters in law and all other relatives and friends. Sister of the late Ann and Ailbe.

Reposing this Tuesday at Cross's funeral home, Ballyneety from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Dominic Bourke of Lifford Park, South Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ballycannon, County Clare and late of Eircom.

Beloved husband of the late Kay (nee Comer) and dearly loved father of Dianne and Caroline.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Brad, sisters Maureen (Ahern), Rose (Meehan) and Bernadette, brother Patrick, nephew Feargus, niece Claire, mother-in-law Anne (Comer), brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Parteen.