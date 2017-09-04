Deaths in Limerick - September 4, 2017

The death has occurred of Marie Hebert (née Kelly) of Hazelhall, Monaleen, Limerick. Formerly of Danesfort, Kilkenny

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (óg), daughters Orla and Fiona, parents Mick and Mary, brother Finbar, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, September 5 between 5pm and 8pm with remains arriving at St Patrick's Church, Ahane, on Wednesday, September 6 for 11.30am requiem Mass.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford hospice and Monaleen cancer support.

The death has occurred of Martina Collins (née McEniry).Late of Whitethorns, Caherconlish.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jim, sons Tony and Seamus, daughters Anne-Marie and Helen, grandchildren Stacie, Katie, John, Emma, Charlie,Luke,Ollie, brothers Tim and Mike, sisters Pauline, Helen, Liz, Dina, Bernie and Nora, sons-in-law, daughters in law and all other relatives and friends. Sister of the late Ann and Ailbe.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross's funeral home, Ballyneety from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patrick) Madigan of Newbridge, Askeaton.

Deeply regretted by his loving Sons John and Pat; Daughter Mary, Brothers Fr. Dan & Maurice, Daughters in Law, Grandchildren, Great Grandchild, Brother in Law, Sisters in Law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends.

Reposing In Madigan's Funeral Home Shanagolden this Monday from 6-8pm with removal to St. Kieran's Church Coolcappa.

Requiem Mass takes place on Tuesday at 11am with burial after in local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully following a short ilness) of Joe Hanley, of Leixlip, Kildare and Foynes, Limerick. Formerly of Railway House, Foynes.

Beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Adam.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Mike, Paddy, Billy, John, Tony and Ger, sister Pauline, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home this Monday afternoon, September 4, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, to Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Funeral Service at 2.30pm.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Friends of St. Luke’s, Rathgar, Dublin.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Dominic Bourke of Lifford Park, South Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Ballycannon, County Clare and late of Eircom.

Beloved husband of the late Kay (nee Comer) and dearly loved father of Dianne and Caroline.

Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Brad, sisters Maureen (Ahern), Rose (Meehan) and Bernadette, brother Patrick, nephew Feargus, niece Claire, mother-in-law Anne (Comer), brothers-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Parteen.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Veronica Hyde (née O'Brien), of Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, children Michael, Eilis, Declan & Emma, grandson Dario, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate this Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 5. at 11am with burial afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.