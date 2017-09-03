Deaths in Limerick - September 3, 2017

The death has occurred of Joe Hanley, of Leixlip, Kildare and Foynes, Limerick

Formerly of Railway House, Foynes, Co. Limerick. On September 2, 2017. Died peacefully at home, after a short illness. Joe, beloved husband of Mary and dear father of Adam. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, brothers Mike, Paddy, Billy, John, Tony and Ger, sister Pauline, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home this Monday afternoon, September 4, from 3pm to 8pm. Removal on Tuesday afternoon, September 5, to Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Funeral Service at 2.30pm. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or The Friends of St. Luke’s, Rathgar, Dublin. www.cancer.ie or www.friendsofstlukes.ie

The death has occurred of Dominic Bourke, of Lifford Park, South Circular Road, Limerick

Formerly of Ballycannon, Co. Clare, late of Eircom. On September 1, 2017. Peacefully at Limerick University Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Kay (nee Comer). Dearly loved father of Dianne and Caroline. Sadly missed by his loving son-in-law Brad, sisters Maureen (Ahern), Rose (Meehan) and Bernadette, brother Patrick, nephew Feargus, niece Claire, mother-in-law Anne (Comer), brothers-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to St Patrick’s Church, Parteen.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilquane Graveyard, Parteen.

The death has occurred of Veronica Hyde (née O'Brien), of Golf Links Road, Castletroy, Limerick

Veronica passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, children Michael, Eilis, Declan & Emma, grandson Dario, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, September 4, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, September 5. at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Marietta (Maw) Pearse (née O'Halloran), of Kennedy Park, Limerick City, Limerick

Wife of the late Fergie. Survived by daughters, Patricia and Sandra, son Niall, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother Paul O'Halloran, sisters Rose Cantillon, Josephine Treacy and Sheila Sweeney, sons-in-law Richard and Bobby, daughter-in-law Antoinette and all other relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing Sunday at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4pm, followed by removal at 5pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am, burial afterwards to Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.