Deaths in Limerick - September 2, 2017

The death has occurred of Gus (Augustine) Callanan. Of Rosturra Crescent, Woodview, Limerick City, Limerick and Thurles, Tipperary

Late of Ardbawn, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Gus passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, Children Luke, Eileen, Aine, Grainne, Cathal and Mairead, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Saturday, September 2 from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Sunday, September 3 at 10.30am. Burial afterwards Killinan Cemetery, Thurles. Family flowers only; donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Suzanne Dillon, of Ballykeeffe Estate, Dooradoyle, Limerick

Late of the Order of Malta. Suzanne passed away peacefully but suddenly at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her adoring parents Pat and Mary, sister Emma, brothers Niall and Owen, nephews Jamie & Jake, niece Emily, uncles, aunts, cousins, other family and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, September 3 from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Funeral on Monday, September 4, after 11.30am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Foran, née Hogan, of O'Callaghan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick. Died in her 100th year.

Wife of the late Martin Foran. Deeply regretted by her sons Andrew and Paul, daughters Irene, Kathleen, Tricia, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Cross' Funeral Home, Lower Gerald Griffin Street from 4.30pm followed by removal at 6pm St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of David Greaney, of Mohane, Herbertstown, Limerick

Died unexpectedly at his residence

Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael and Patrick, sister Geraldine (O'Keeffe),

Nieces, Nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Daverns' Funeral Home, Hospital on Sunday, September 3 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Followed by removal to Sacred Heart Church, Herbertstown.

Requiem Mass on Monday, September 4, at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Ballinard Cemetary

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Maurice (Mossy) Meade, of Church Street, Glin, Limerick

On August 31. Died suddenly at his residence; predeceased by his wife Bridget, brothers Johnny, Michael, Peter, and Jimmy and nephew Joseph Morrissey. Will be sadly missed by his sons Maurice and Edmond, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Grace and Hazel, sisters Nellie and Mary, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from his residence Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate, Conception, Glin. Burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) O’Meara, of Balline, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Limerick

Passed away peacefully at his home, Surrounded by his loving family. Survived by his wife Kathleen, sons and daughters Sean, Tracy, Steve, Paul, Sarah, Kevin, Kieran and Shane, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephews, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home, Kilfinane on Saturday evening from 5:30pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at Our Lady of Assumption Church Martinstown, Kilmallock Co. Limerick. Burial afterwards in Kilfinane Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice Limerick. House Private.

The death has occurred of Ellen Nellie Ryan (née Collins). Of Kealogue, Oola, Limerick

On August 31, 2017. Died peacefully at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish, Ellen (Nellie), predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her sons Willie and John, daughters Nora (Bourke), Úna (Davis) Murroe, and Mary (Purcell) Oola, sister Bridie (Dee), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, niece, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 8pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola. Requiem Mass Sunday at 10.30am followed by burial in Towerhill Cemetery, Cappamore.