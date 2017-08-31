Deaths in Limerick - August 31, 2017

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Leahy, Farnane, Murroe and formerly of Gallarus, Dingle, and Caherciveen, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Gertie and brother of the late Sean. Sadly missed by his loving son Tony, daughter-in-law Linda, sister Maureen, brother-in-law Matt, sisters-in-law Chris and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Friday from 6 pm with removal at 7.30pm to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery, Murroe.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Relihan (née Kelly), 16 The Cross, Ardagh, in the wonderful care of St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West.

Survived by husband Michael (Sonny), her children Helen, John and Ann, grandchildren Chloe, Nathan, and Mollie, son-in-law Liam, brother Michael, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to St. Molua’s Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am with the burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Drewscourt, Ballyagran and late of London.

Son of the Late Joe and May, and brother of the Late Michael. Very deeply regretted by his sisters Eileen and Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Mass in Colmanswell Church on Saturday at 12 noon. Interment of ashes in local graveyard.