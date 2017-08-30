Deaths in Limerick - August 30, 2017

THE death has occurred of Nora Murphy (née Hayes), formerly of Embury Close and Kilfinny, Adare, peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Ardnacrusha, in her 93rd year.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary Murphy-O'Shea, Jean Murphy-Wright, Noreen Campbell and Sheila Murphy-McGuire, her sons John and Michael, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Eileen and Sheila, brother John Joe, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Grady’s Funeral Home, Ballingarry, on Friday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Kieran’s Church, Kilfinny. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Ballingarry Cemetery.