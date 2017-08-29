Deaths in Limerick - August 29, 2017

THE death has occurred of Joe Allen, 41 Brookhaven Walk, Mill Road, Corbally and late Joey’s Sports Therapy and Limerick Brazilian Jiu Jit Su Academy.

Beloved son of John and Geraldine. Dearly loved brother of Laura. Sadly missed by his uncles, aunts, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to St Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nora Ambrose, The Cottages, Ardagh.

Deeply regretted by loving daughter Breda, brother, sisters, son in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Reidy’s Funeral Home Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6-8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am in St. Molua Church, Ardagh. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Chrissie Duhig (née McGrath), Claughan Avenue, Garryowen and late of Bengal Terrace.

Wife of the late Christy. Mother of the late Mary, Bobby, Eugene and Veronica. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons and large extended family, many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St. John’s Cathedral. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) McGrath, Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Foilaclera, Doon, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Bridget (Biddy), deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, daughters Margaret, Mary, Breda, Ann and Samantha, sons Joe and Declan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kitty, Annie, Theresa, Josie and Philomena, brothers Bob, John and Mikey, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Wednesday 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Patsy) Cleary, 3 Marian Terrace, Hospital and late of Knockainey, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his daughter, Julie, and his son, Darren. Deeply regretted by his wife Rita, sons Dave, Michael Jnr and John, daughters Debbie, Susan, Jenny and Bernie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand children, great grand-daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Home, Hospital on Wednesday from 5pm with removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church, Knockainey. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Intensive Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick.