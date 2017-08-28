Deaths in Limerick - August 28, 2017

The death has occurred of Betty Brosnan (née McCarthy), High Road, Mountcollins and formerly of Naughton’s Cross, Tournafulla, at her daughter Joan’s residence, peacefully.

Betty, wife of the late Cornelius (Brother); deeply regretted by her loving daughters Joan and Noreen, sons T.J., Simon and Con, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Joan’s residence, The High Road, Mountcollins on Tuesday from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Church of the Assumption, Mountcollins to arrive for 11am. Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

The death has occurred of Patricia Danaher (née Warman), Moylish Road, Ballynanty Beg, Limerick.

Wife of the late Patrick, mother of the late Teresa Brazier. Survived by daughters Kathleen “Kay” Liston, Maura O’Flaherty, Geraldine Keegan and Rita Danaher, sons Timmy, Patrick, Paul and Gerard, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 5pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawerence Extension Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Johnny Fitzgerald, late of Fitzgerald Skip Hire.

Survived by his mother Mary, father William, brothers Charlie and Tommy, sisters Barbara, Carmel and Kathryn, grandmother Bridget, daughter Naomi, sons Johnny, Billy, Danny and Christian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brother Francis Keane, Christian Brothers, St. Brendan’s House, Woodbrook, Bray and late of Lansdowne Park, Ennis Road, Limerick, peacefully at Blackrock Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his brothers Joe and John, sisters Peggy, Maureen and Anne, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, friends and Brothers in Religion.

Reposing at Collier’s Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Wednesday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm with Removal to St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial at the Christian Brothers Cemetery, Griffith Avenue, Marino.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Kennedy, High Meadows, Gouldavoher, Limerick, late of Howmedica Stryker, peacefully at St John’s Hospital.

Beloved husband of Maura. Dearly loved father of Gareth. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Lisa, grandchildren Aaron, Kai and Isabelle, sister Christina, brother-in-law Brian, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Conlon, Murroe and formerly of Barringtons Bridge, Lisnagry, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Maureen (nee Barry); deeply regretted by his son Seamus, daughters Una and Kate, sisters Josie and Cathy, brother Martin, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Doon Tuesday from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to Doon Parish Church. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only.