Deaths in Limerick - August 27, 2017

THE death has occurred of Eileen Browne Murphy (née Guerin), Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale and late of Shanafona, Duagh and Kilbrean-More, Kilcummin, Killarney, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned, sisters Betty, Pauline and Noreen, brother Connie, all her step-children and step-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Glenashrone, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to The Sacred Heart Church, Lyreacrompane. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Lyreacrompane Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Moroney, Carrigoran Nursing Home, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare and Lahinch (retired Army Comdt.), peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Carrigoran Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Lou. Dearly loved father of Jean, Iris and Maeve. Sadly missed and much loved by his devoted grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Carrigoran Nursing Home on Monday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in Carrigoran Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday at 11am, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext) Cemetery.