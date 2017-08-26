Deaths in Limerick - August 26, 2017

THE death has occurred of Rose Gleeson (née Franklin), Pigeon Hill House, Ballymorris, Cratloe, peacefully surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Tom and dearest mother of Linda (Gallagher), Audrey (Fitzgerald), Tom, Maureen (Hayes) and Edmund. Beloved sister of Anne (English), Patricia Dunne), Dorothy (Geary) and the late Marian (Wall) and Noreen (Grennan). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces (especially Barbara), relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sundayfrom 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Cratloe. Funeral on Monday after 11.30am Mass to Craughaun Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Annette Kelly (née O'Brien), Hilltop, St. Patrick’s Road, Limerick City, after a short illness, at Milford Hospice.

Beloved daughter of the late Dick & Miriam O’Brien. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Denis, daughter Ciara, sons Darren & Cian, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid’s Church, St. Patrick’s Road. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only: donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Teresa McCarthy (née Guerin), Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick, and late of Roxboro Road.

Wife of the late Anthony. Survived by daughters Antonia, Madeline, Jacqueline, Anne-Marie, sons Michael, Joey, Frank and Chris, 25 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, sisters Molly McNamara, Margaret Hannon, brother Joe Guerin, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, very special friend Mary McDermott, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Cross’ Funeral Home from 5:30pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'Donoghue (née Barry), Baggotstown, Bruff, peacefully at her residence.

Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas (Tom). Deeply regretted by her son William, daughters Miriam and Helen, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence this Sunday from 4pm-8pm. Remains arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Knockainey on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in the Old Hill Cemetery, Knockainey.