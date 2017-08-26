Tributes paid on passing of retired Limerick school principal

TRIBUTES are being paid to former principal of Christ the King Boys National School in Limerick, who passed away this week.

Pádraig Cahillane, retired principal of Scoil Chríost Rí in Caherdavin in the city, passed away peacefully in University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

Formerly of Rathkeale and Coimín, Baile na nGall, Trá Lí, he lived in Caherdavin and was hailed by Caherdavin Celtic FC as playing “a major part in many of our young lives as we were growing up”.

“The club would like to sympathise with his family,” said a statement on Facebook.

Beloved husband of the late Phil, Pádraig was a dearly loved father of Siobhán (McGovern), Seán, Gearóid, Cormac, Pádraig, Gráinne (D’Alton), Traolach and the late Conall.

Brother of the late Maurice and Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Brendan and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Grace, Emma, and Pádraig's partner Majella, grandchildren Éadaoin, Niamh, Cian, Dara, Jake, Ronan, Conall and Aoife, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

His will repose at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Rathkeale Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.