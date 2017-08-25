Deaths in Limerick - August 25, 2017

The death has occurred of Pádraig Callihane, New Link Road, Caherdavin, late retired Principal Christ the King B.N.S., Caherdavin, formerly of Rathkeale and Coimín, Baile na nGall, Trá Lí, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Phil. Dearly loved father of Siobhán (McGovern), Seán, Gearóid, Cormac, Pádraig, Gráinne (D’Alton), Traolach and the late Conall. Brother of the late Maurice and Johnny. Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law Brendan and Paddy, daughters-in-law Caroline, Grace, Emma, and Pádraig's partner Majella, grandchildren Éadaoin, Niamh, Cian, Dara, Jake, Ronan, Conall and Aoife, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday from 6.30pm to 8pm, followed by removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Rathkeale Cemetery. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Foster, Foster, Ferrybridge, Clarina.

Deeply regretted by loving son Michael, daughter Maura, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home on Saturday from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Requiem Mass Sunday at 12 noon in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown. Burial afterwards at Kilcornan Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Sexton, Clareview, Ennis Road and Thomond Ward, St. Camillus Hospital, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved son of Tom and the late Kay & dearest brother of Aidan and Ronan. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in- law Orla and Linda, aunt Christine, niece Meadhbh, nephews Odhran and Donagh, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Thomond Ward, St. Camillus Hospital, Limerick c/o Griffin’s Funerals.

The death has occurred of Gabrielle (Gay) Lyons (née Murphy), Limerick City, peacefully in the loving care of the excellent staff of the Park Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Deirdre (O’ Sullivan), Richard, Elizabeth (Greensmith), Johnny and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving brother Liam, sons-in-law Neil and Dominic, daughters-in-law Karen, Sandra and Melinda, grandchildren Daniel, Ronan, Roisin, Dan, Robert, Diarmaid, Julia, Laura, Patrick, Amy, Niamh and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road. Requiem Mass on Monday at 10am with burial afterwards in Schull Cemetery, Co. Cork, arriving at 4pm approx.

The death has occurred of Gabrielle O'Connor (née Corbett), Beechgrove, Ballinacurra Weston.

Deeply regretted by mother Marie Corbett, daughters Susan and Gillian, grandchildren Hollie, Billy, Frankie, Rian, Robyn, sister Barbara Cusack, brothers Joseph, James and Darren, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards at Patrickswell Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of Baby Hailey Ann Margaret O'Neill, Rutagh, Ballysheedy.

Deeply regretted by heartbroken parents James and Ciara, brother Darragh, grandparents Tina, David and Phyllis, aunts, uncles and both extended families.

Arriving for Mass of the Angels at St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Fedamore Old Cemetery.