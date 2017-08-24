Deaths in Limerick - August 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Timmie O'Rourke, Clash, Abbeyfeale, peacefully in the care of Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Noreen, daughter Caroline, son-in-law David, grandson Nicky, sisters Ann (U.S.A.) and Kathleen (U.K.), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, the Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.