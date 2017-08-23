Deaths in Limerick - August 23, 2017

THE death has occurred of Nora (Nor) Barry (née Kelly), Howardstown, Bruree, peacefully, at her home in her 94th year.

Wife of the late Tim. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, extended family, kind neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Reposing at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom on Thursday from 6pm, with Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin's Church, Rock Hill. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Temple Mary Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John (J.J.) Lysaght, Beech Lodge, Nursing Home, Bruree and formerly of Ballysimon, late Train Driver at C.I.E, peacefully.

Deeply regretted by his children Alan, Judy, Jennifer, Mariza, Katie and John and their mother Mary, sister Gurty and brother Michael, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Wednesday from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Ballysimon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Celine Mulqueen (née Woodland), Lenihan Avenue, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Gerard & mother of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, large extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frances (Fran) Reddan (née Benad), Ballyneety, peacefully at her home in Liscannor.

Beloved wife of the late Brian, loved and adored mother to Barry, Maureen and Brian. She will be forever in the hearts of her daughters-in-law, Marilyn and Alva, son-in-law Simon and her adored grandchildren, Aoibhe, Max, Luke, Isabelle, Miah, Leah and Ellie and her wider family and friends. She was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by us all.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Thursday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass, Friday at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, the Irish Lung Foundation.