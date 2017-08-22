Deaths in Limerick - August 22, 2017

THE death has occurred of Angela Halvey (née Carey), Belfield Grove, Farranshone and late of Halvey’s Bar, Dock Road, peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late John and dearest mother of Tracy. Deeply regretted by Tracy’s partner Mark, sisters Marie and Patricia, brothers Stephen and Cyril, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday from 7pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Ryan, Ashling Heights, Raheen, late of ESB and Turagh, Cappamore, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Noreen and dearest father of Kieran and Aidan. Deeply regretted by his grandson Dylan, Kieran’s partner Sinead, brothers Seamus and Gerard, sisters Maura and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s on Wednesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine Mary Nugent (née Coughlan), Ballyvergan West, Youghal and Oola, Limerick.

Beloved wife of Gerard, much loved mam of Ashleigh and Daniel, and adoring Grandmum of Josh, very sadly missed by her loving husband and family, dad John, mam Theresa, brothers John, Michael, and Patrick, father-in-law Joseph, mother-in-law Catherine, Ashleighs partner Stuart, Daniels Partner Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Requiem mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in the Holy Family Church Youghal. Private cremation will take place afterwards.

The death has occurred of Sr Angela Perpetua Lynch, Churchtown, Newcastle West and late of Sisters of Mercy, Brighton and Hove, England.

Peacefully at Adare and District nursing home. Deeply regretted by her brothers, Paddy and Joe, sisters Terry, Anne, Lucy, and Pauline, Mercy Sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy’s funeral home, Newcastle West this Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West at 8.30pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.