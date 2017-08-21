Deaths in Limerick - August 21, 2017

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Conroy (née Hartigan), Riddlestown, Rathkeale, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, aged 75 years.

Wife of the late Bill. survived by her family Bill, Mary, Cathy, Daniel, Teresa, Pat, Sheila, Michael, Liz, 11 grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at St. Kyran's Church, Coolcappa Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8pm. Reqiuem Mass Wednesday at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Teresa Hogan (née Butterfield), Synge Drive, Kincora Park, at University Hospital Limerick.

Mother of the late Adrian. Deeply regretted by her husband Adrian, daughters Denise, Lorna, Deirdre, Sinead and son Laurence, brothers Thomas, Noel, Gerry, sisters Kay, Lily, Marian, Agnes, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing Thursday at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street from 6pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Friday to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Requiem Mass at 11am.Burial afterwards in Mount Saint Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

The death has occurred of Tony Hourigan, Upper Grange, Bruff, peacefully in Milford Care Centre.

Survived by his wife Eileen, sons Ray, Ger and Niall, daughter Karen, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday at his residence from 4.30pm to 8pm. Arriving on Thursday morning to Ss. Patrick and Brigid's Church, Grange for 11.30am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please outside of reposing times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Pamela Kearney, 44 Riverview, Kilmallock, unexpectedly at her home.

Daughter of the late Peter. Very deeply regretted by her loving children Alicia, Daniel, and Grace, her heartbroken mother Joan, sisters Noreen, Aileen, Antoinette, Jacqueline, Joan, Jennifer, Laura, brothers Brian, and Peter, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow from Daffy’s Funeral Directors, Kilmallock.

The death has occurred of Bridget Keogh (née Crehan), Ballyvarra, Lisnagry, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Francis (Francie). Sadly missed by her sons Pat, John, Michael, Frank, Timothy and Willie, daughters-in-law Claire, Imelda and Margaret, grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ahane. Requiem Mass, Thursday at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Joan) McCauley (née Copues), Roundwood, Rosbrien, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Dearly loved mother of Tony, Mike, Joe and Annette. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law Martin, daughters-in-law Caroline and Sharon, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.