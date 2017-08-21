Sadness at passing of well known County Limerick retailer

MICHAEL Dooley, a man whose name and family have been synonymous with the grocery trade in Newcastle West over three generations, has died.

Mr Dooley died at University Hospital Limerick this Sunday and will lie in repose at Riedy’s Funeral Home in Newcastle West from 6pm this Monday evening.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Tuesday, followed by burial at Monagea cemetery.

Mr Dooley and his family have maintained a presence in Bishop Street, Newcastle West over many decades. His father Pat had an old-style grocery and bar on the street and Michael took over the business which he ran for many years with his wife Mary.

A sister, Margaret, had a shop on Bishop Street also.

Over the years, the Dooley shop was extended and developed and Michael became one of the first retailers in the town to introduce super-market style shopping. The SuperValu business is now run by his son Patrick and daughter Marie.

Michael is survived by his wife, Mary, by Patrick and Marie, by his daughter-in-law Niamh and grandson Culann, by his sister Mary (Hayes), Croom and brother Tom, by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.