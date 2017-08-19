Deaths in Limerick - August 19, 2017

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Driscoll, of 'St. Mary's', Bengal Terrace, Limerick City, Limerick / Castleconnell, Limerick

Formerly of St Patrick's Villas, Castleconnell. On August 18, 2017, peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Rachel, Christina, Sarah, Aoife and Michelle, sons Andrew and Stephen, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Castleconnell Sunday, 20th August, from 6 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to St. Joseph's Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Monday, 21st August, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

The death has occurred of Kevin Foley, of 18 Pinegrove, Raheen, Limerick and Dungarvan, Waterford. Late of Krups. Kevin died (peacefully) at Milford Hospice. Beloved husband of Pauline and dearest father of Peter, John, Dermot, Kevin and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter-in-law Ruth, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Sunday (Aug 20) from 4pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. Nessan’s Church, Raheen. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug. 21) at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. No flowers please ~ donations if desired to Milford Hospice, c/o Griffin’s Funerals or http://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/donate-now/