Deaths in Limerick - August 17, 2017

THE death has occurred of Sheila Cleary (née Ryan L), Caherelly, Grange and late of Kealogue, Oola, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband William. Deeply regretted by her son Edward, daughters Noreen, Christine and Marie, sister Mary (Heffernan), brother Jack, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass, Saturday, at 11.30am with funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of John Creagh, Glasgow Park, Roxboro Road, late of The Crescent School, O’Connell Street and Garryowen FC, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved husband of Margaret and dearest father of Tom, Brendan and the late Fergus. Deeply regretted by his wife and sons, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren Alice, Sarah and Ethan, sister Claire, brother Ger, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Mairead Weeks (née Howard) Ballyagogue, Kilfinane and formerly of Tully, Glenroe, peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Predeceased by her husband Denis. Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, daughters Brigid and Maira, daughter-in-law Olive, son-in-law Phil, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at her home in Ballyagogue on Friday from 5pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Andrew’s Church, Kilfinane. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the local cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred of John Joe Meade, Rathreigh, Ardagh, peacefully at St. John’s Hospital.

Father of the late Joe. Survived by wife Norah Mai, sons JB, Adrian and Ben, daughter Rosie, granddaughter Hannah, brother Mick, daughter-in-law Patricia, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Friday from 6pm, with removal at 8pm to St Kyran's Church, Coolcappagh. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Moloney, peacefully at St. Paul’s Nursing Home.

Sister of the late Joseph and daughter of the late John and Christina. Deeply regretted by her brothers Fr Patrick, John, Frank (all residing in New York), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home in Rossa Avenue, Friday, from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only.