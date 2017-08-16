Deaths in Limerick - August 16, 2017

THE death has occurred of Ann Nancy Moloney, Rossa Avenue.

Sister of the late Joseph and daughter of the late John and Christina. Deeply regretted by brothers Fr Patrick, John, Frank (all residing in New York), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday in Rossa Avenue from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday at 10am. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Claire Mitchell (née Byrnes), Claughaun Fort, Garryowen, peacefully at her residence.

Beloved wife of the late Bernard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Rosaleen, Mary and Helen, son Brian, grandchildren Graham, Donal, Nicole, Amy and Ronan, great-grandchildren Luke and Lily, sisters Kathleen and Cuggie, brothers Fr John and Noel, sons-in-law Donal and Robert, daughter-in-law Ann-Marie, all other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St on Thursday from 5.30pm, followed by Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ann (Dympna) Kennedy (née Kelly) Garriencoona, Effin and Beara, Cork, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Annmarie, sons Patrick and Sean, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandchildren Ciara, Niamh, Bryan, Katie, Paddy and Ella, neighbours, family and friends.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. Funeral arrangements later.