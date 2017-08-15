Deaths in Limerick - August 15, 2017

THE death has occurred of Sr. Ella Noonan, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town and late of Oola, at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sisters Carmel (Calder, Canada) and Therese (Roche, Bansha), brothers- in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Convent Chapel, Rosanna Road, Tipperary on Wednesday from 4pm, with Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Tipperary and funeral afterwards to St. Michael's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Philomena Murphy (née Leddin), Manhattan, New York and formerly of Athlacca, Kilmallock, very peacefully.

Beloved wife of the late Jerry. Sister of the late Thomas, Billyboy, Sean, Josie, Bridie, Rita, Patrick and the recently deceased Mary (Lennon) Birmingham and Kitty (Mullane). Very deeply regretted by her daughters Siobhan and Lisa, brother Mossie Leddin, sons-in-law (USA), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her wide circle of friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 10am in St John the Baptist Church, Athlacca.