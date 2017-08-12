Deaths in Limerick - August 12, 2017

The death has occurred of Séan Clearty, Janemount Park, Corbally, late of Limerick Inn and Shannon RFC, who died peacefully at home.

Beloved husband of the late Helen and dearest father of Dominic & Eoin and father-in-law to the late Eleanor. Deeply regretted by his family, Dominic’s partner Dearbhail, grandchildren Cian, Aoibheann & Mark, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Monday, August 14, from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Burial on Tuesday, August 15, after 12.30pm Mass in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sèan Kerins, Caherelly, Grange, Kilmallock, peacefully at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his family.

Late of Hayes’ Garage, Mulgrave St. and Kerins’ Garage, Sèan, beloved husband of Mary, adored father of Paul, Declan, Kieran and Marie. Will be dearly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Carol, Mary and Sylvia, son-in-law Kevin (Martin), grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Monday, August 14, from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Ailbe's Church, Ballybricken. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, August 15, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Caherelly Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Quaid, Quaid's Bar, Ballingarry, peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Gobnait's Nursing Home, Ballyagran.

She is survived by her brother Mike, sisters-in-law Agnes and Mary, brother-in-law Gerard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on this Saturday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm, arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Sunday, at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.