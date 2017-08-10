Deaths in Limerick - August 10, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Trish Baggott (née O'Dowd) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick. Late of the Sheakespeare Bar, Lower Glentworth Street.

Beloved wife of Donie and dearest mother to Dave, Stephen and Lynda. Deeply mourned by her family, daughters-in-law Lauren and Louise, grandchildren Bobby, John and Nocola and Kaya, nephew Michael, nieces Deirdre and Suzanne extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre Mortuary on Friday, August 11, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 12, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred (Peacefully, at the Bon Secour Hospital, Tralee) of Mary Heffernan (née Enright) of Old Mill, Newcastle West.

Mother of the late Dermot. Survived by husband Joseph (Jody), son Oliver, daughters Adrienne and Evelyn, brother Sean, sister Nellie, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Thursday (August 10) from 6pm, with Removal at 8pm to St. Molua's Church, Ardagh.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Newcastle West.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gerard (Gerry) Hogan of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick city. Late of Golden Vale.

Deeply regretted by his wife Rose, son Aidan, daughter Audrey (Ryan), grandchildren Megan & Jake, sisters Teresa & Anne, brother Tom, mother-in-law Phyllis (Storan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, this Thursday (August 10) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Daffy of Knockfierna, Ballingarry, Limerick. (Late of Dairygold).

Very deeply regretted by his wife Eileen (née Neville), daughters Joanne (McCarthy) and Anne-Marie (Roche), sons John, Thomas, Michael and Owen, sons-in-law TJ and Vincent, daughters-in-law Anne, Kathleen and Sarah, adoring grandchildren, sister Mary (Quaid), brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Josephine, Breda, Mary and Julia, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Thursday (August 10) at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Granagh.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Ita's Hospital, NCW) of Ellen (Lena Mai) Martin (née mulvihill) of 36 Marian Place, Glin.

Sadly missed by her husband Willie, sons Patrick and Liam, daughters Annmarie and Caroline, grandchildren Cara, Chloe, Will, Jack and Holly; brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Friday (August 11) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's, Newcastlewest. House private please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Barrett (née Woulfe) of Lower Athea, Athea.

Predeceased by her devoted husband John Joe and sadly missed by her sons, Tommy, Johnny & Patrick, daughters, Cathy, Mary, Loretta, Bernadeete, Josephine, Agatha & Esther, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Dick & Neili, sisters; Birdie, Nancy, Ellen Ann & Agatha, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea, on Friday, August 11, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.