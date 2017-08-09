Deaths in Limerick - August 9, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Gerard (Gerry) Hogan of Sean Heuston Place, Limerick city. Late of Golden Vale.

Deeply regretted by his wife Rose, son Aidan, daughter Audrey (Ryan), grandchildren Megan & Jake, sisters Teresa & Anne, brother Tom, mother-in-law Phyllis (Storan), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (August 10) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7pm to St John’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael Daffy of Knockfierna, Ballingarry, Limerick. (Late of Dairygold).

Very deeply regretted by his wife Eileen (née Neville), daughters Joanne (McCarthy) and Anne-Marie (Roche), sons John, Thomas, Michael and Owen, sons-in-law TJ and Vincent, daughters-in-law Anne, Kathleen and Sarah, adoring grandchildren, sister Mary (Quaid), brother-in-law Mike, sisters-in-law Josephine, Breda, Mary and Julia, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing on Thursday (August 10) at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Joseph's Church, Granagh.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Grace Clifford of Holycross, Rathkeale.

Survied by her partner Tom, Daughter Lauren, her parents David and Eileen, Brothers Mark, David and William and Extended Family.

Reposing at her Home in Holycross this Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Remains will arrive at St. Marys Church Rathkeale for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Thursday with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Ita's Hospital, NCW) of Ellen (Lena Mai) Martin (née mulvihill) of 36 Marian Place, Glin.

Sadly missed by her husband Willie, sons Patrick and Liam, daughters Annmarie and Caroline, grandchildren Cara, Chloe, Will, Jack and Holly; brothers Patrick and John, sisters-in-law Mary and Bridie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephew, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin on Friday (August 11) from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Ita's, Newcastlewest. House private please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Barrett (née Woulfe) of Lower Athea, Athea.

Predeceased by her devoted husband John Joe and sadly missed by her sons, Tommy, Johnny & Patrick, daughters, Cathy, Mary, Loretta, Bernadeete, Josephine, Agatha & Esther, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Dick & Neili, sisters; Birdie, Nancy, Ellen Ann & Agatha, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Finucane's Funeral Home, Athea, on Friday, August 11, from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Margaret Connors (née Harty) of Clondrinagh Park, Ennis Road, Limerick city.

Deeply regretted by her husband Ned, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, the extended Connor's and Harty families, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Wednesday (August 9) from 2pm followed by removal at 5pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 10) at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Kileen Cemetery, Sixmilebridge.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of Michael (Kaiser) Fitzgerald of Mellon, Kildimo. Late of Cement Limited.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter, sons, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey's Funeral Home, Pallaskenry on Wednesday between 5.30pm and 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Pallaskenry.

Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research.

The death has occurred of William Lyons of St Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick city. Late of Carew Park.

Brother of the late Jimmy, Mary and Nancy, son of the late Michael and Elizabeth.

Survived by daughter Mellisa, sons Nathan and Tyrone, brothers Michael, Patrick, Richard, Tony, sisters Rita, Kathleen and Betty, grandchildren Mark and Aidan, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street this Wednesday (August 9) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (August 10) 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. Contact: Cross's 061 410744.