Deaths in Limerick - August 5, 2017

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) Colbert (née Meade), of Ballysten, Shanagolden, peacefully on 4th August 2017 at the Rehab Unit of St. Ita's Community Hospital, Newcastle West. Pre-deceased by her husband, Pat.

Deeply regretted by her Son Con, daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Ciara, Eimear, Amy and Conor, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. RIP.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday 6th August 2017 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. Colman's Church, Kilcolman on Monday 7th August 2017 for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards in Kilbradran Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Sarah Boohan (née McEnery), of Killeenoughty Croom, on August 4th 2017, peacefully at UHL and previously in the care of Adare and District Nursing Home. Ex-N.T. Fedamore Beloved wife of the the late Jim, dear mother of the late Con. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters Mairead, Lelia, Edel (McGarry) Eithne and Roseanne, son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Siobhan, son-in-law Peter, grandson James, sister-in-law Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 to St Michael’s Church, Manister. Funeral on Monday after 12 noon Requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Jim McCarthy of Clonconnane, Old Cratloe Road, Limerick. Retired principal and County Councillor.

Pre-deceased by his brothers P.J., Cathal and Con. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Dilleen) and loving father of Fearghal, Shauna, Eadaoin, Muireann, Maeliosa and the late baby Mary.

Sadly missed by his wife, children, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Jerry and Denis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, August 6 between 4.30pm and 6pm.

Arriving to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Monday, August 7 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am. Burial afterwards in Craughaun Cemetery, Cratloe.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Barrett (née Fitzgerald) of Melbourne, Australia and formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by her sisters Hilary & Pauline, brothers Tony & John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass will take place in St Lelia's Church, Ballynanty, on Sunday (August 6) at 10.30am. Burial will take place in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Eileen Ryan (née Ryan) Luddenmore, Grange, Ballyneety. Formerly of Shanacloone, Cappamore.

Beloved wife of Morty, adored mother of Orla, Helen and Ciaran. Eileen, will be deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, brother Mossy, sisters Bridget and Josephine, Orla's partner John, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm in Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety.

Reposing at the Ryan Family Home, Shanacloone, Cappamore on Saturday evening from 4pm to 8pm with removal to arrive on Sunday (August 6) for 11am Requiem Mass, in St. Michael's Church, Cappamore. Burial will take place afterwards in Doon Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Matthew Lake of Aisling Heights, Raheen.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen (Shelly), daughter Kellie-Marie, sons Ned and Tom, father, mother, brothers, sister, mother-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, his nana Sally, and John, uncles and aunt.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry this Friday between 5pm and 8pm with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Pallaskenry.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12noon with burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Askeaton.