Deaths in Limerick - July 29, 2017

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Margaret (Dolly) O'BRIEN (née McInerney) of Dublin Road, Limerick City - in her 98th year.

Beloved wife of the late Tommy. Much loved mother of Annette, Fr. Pat (Pa) (Kiltegan Fathers), Tom, Margie, Jacinta, Frankie, Lucia, Glory, Kieran and the late Martin.

Sadly missed by her loving sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Milford Care Centre on Sunday (July 30) from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 31) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Hospice) of Deborah Hickey of Clonmacken, County Limerick. Late of Blackrock, Dublin.

Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Fidelma. Deeply regretted by her sister Desirée, brothers Derek and Darren, nephew Nicholas, niece Vivienne, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Sonya, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (July 30) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin.

Requiem Mass on Monday (July 31) at 11.30am with burial afterwards to Ard Kilmartin Cemetery, Kilmallock.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Costello (née Fitzgerald) of Coolistigue, Clonlara, Clare. Formerly of Kennedy Park, Limerick.

Wife of the late Michael, mother of the late Geraldine. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Brian, daughters Anne, Katherine, and Linda, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening at McMahon's Funeral Home, Blackwater from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass takes place on Monday in St Senan's Church at 11am with burial afterwards in the Church of Ireland grounds, Clonlara.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Red Cross.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Michael (Mickey) Quin of Roundwood Estate, Limerick City. Late of James McMahon Timber Yard.

Beloved husband of the late Anne. Dearly loved father of Carmel, Betty, Ann, Kevin, Majella, Alan and Paula.

Sadly missed by his loving sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Monday evening from 4.30pm to 6pm followed by removal to Raheen Church.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

House Private Please.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of John T. (Jackie Thade) Hartnett of Dromtrasna-Hartnett, Abbeyfeale.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Kathleen Spillane and Mary Harnett, brother Timmie Harnett, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale this Sunday from 5pm followed by removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

THE death has occurred (peacefully at Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina) of Donie Healy, 16 Sycamore Drive, Kilmallock and formerly Ballynahinch, Knocklong.

Father of the late Catherine. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aileen, sons Billy, Denis and Shane, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Ines, Pat, and Suzanne, brothers Mattie and John, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church.

Funeral Sunday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilfinnane Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice.