Deaths in Limerick - July 28, 2017

THE death has occurred of Donie Healy, 16 Sycamore Drive, Kilmallock and formerly Ballynahinch, Knocklong, very peacefully in the tender and loving care of the matron and staff of Thorpes Nursing Home, Clarina.

Father of the late Catherine. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Aileen, sons Billy, Denis and Shane, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Ines, Pat, and Suzanne, brothers Mattie and John, sister Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his ten grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Saturday evening from 6.30pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock followed by removal at 8pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church. Funeral Sunday after 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Kilfinnane Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Anne Doherty (née Burton), The Hamlet, Grange, Kilmallock and formerly of Egmont Place, Kanturk, peacefully following a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply loved and mourned by her husband Ger, sons Barry & Stephen, sisters Mary, Kay & family, Nora & family, brother Liam, cousins, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing today, Friday at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to Ss. Patrick & Brigid’s Church, Grange. Funeral on Saturday after 12.30pm Mass to the adjoining cemetery.