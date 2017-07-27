Deaths in Limerick - July 27, 2017

The death has occurred of Nuala (Eva) Byrne (née Madden), Kincora Park, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy (Paul). Deeply regretted by her loving children Yvonne, Mary, Alan, Sandra and Pat, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters Frances, Angela and Patricia, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Kennedy (née Higgins), Canon Breen Park and late of the Cross Roads, Thomondgate, peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Dearly loved mother of Martin, Julie, Nelius, Gerry and Pat. Sadly missed by her loving brother Liam, sister-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great granddaughters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Monica McNamara (née Wrenn), Mount Patrick Villas, Dublin Road and late of St. Patrick's Road, peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her sisters Mary (McCarthy) and Helen (Wrenn). Very deeply regretted by her husband Con, daughter Eilish, son Michael, grandchildren Gerard, Aoife, Lauren, Emma and Flynn, brother Michael, sister Kathleen, son-in-law Ger, daughter-in-law Jennifer, nephews, nieces, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 6pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Dublin Road. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

The death has occurred of James (Sonny) Bourke, Glenview Gardens, Farranshone, late of De Valera Park and Limerick Corporation, peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dolores, son Jim, daughters Mary and Eleanor, grandchildren, brother, sisters, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 1pm. Funeral afterwards to Mount Oliver Cemetery. Family flowers only; Donations, if desired, to Tearmann Ward, St. Camillus’ Hospital.

The death has occurred of Frederick Fennessy, Ballinacurra, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved husband of Una. Dearly loved father of Desmond, Eleanor, Clare and Maurice. Sadly missed by his loving daughter-in-law Catherine, granddaughter Amy, brother Fr. Ignatius, sister Mary (Flynn), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Lemenagh Cemetery, Newmarket-On-Fergus. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of George Fitzgerald, The Hermitage, Mill Road, Corbally, at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Evelyn, sons David, John and Bryan, daughter Carole, grandchildren Robyn, Evan, Jade, David and Aaron, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother Joe, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7pm to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy. Family flowers only. House private.

The death has occurred of Nellie Lynch (née Collins), Meenkilly, Abbeyfeale, peacefully at her residence.

Nellie, wife of the late Michael; deeply regretted by her sister May, brother-in-law, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 7pm until 9pm. Removal to The Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday to arrive for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Sacred Heart Missionaries.

The death has occurred of Timothy (Timmy) O'Sullivan, Old Crecora Road, Barnakyle, Patrickswell, peacefully.

Husband of the late Concepta and brother of the late Denis. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons Tadgh, Kevin, Patrick, Owen and Daniel, brother Donie, sisters Peggy, Mary, Anne, and Nora, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchild Emily, nephew, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Reposing on Friday evening in Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom, from 6pm with removal at 7.30pm to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Crecora. Funeral on Saturday, after 11.30am Requiem Mass, to the adjoining cemetery.