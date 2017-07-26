Man's body lying in Limbo at Limerick undertakers two weeks after funeral Mass

ALMOST two weeks after his funeral Mass took place, the remains of a Limerick man have yet to be buried as planned in a city cemetery.

Mourners at the funeral were stunned when the priest told them that the burial would not be going ahead.

And this week the body of the man remained in a city undertakers, with no resolution to the problem regarding the burial.

According to the death notice, the man was to be buried alongside his parents, but it appears that some family members had a change of heart just before the funeral Mass.

“I was told that it was private family matter, when I made enquiries. I was at the funeral and priest made a statement at the end, saying that the burial would not go ahead that day, but we did not think it would go on this long,” said one friend of the deceased who contacted this newspaper.

When contacted this week, the funeral undertakers refused to discuss the issue, saying it was a "private family matter".

The Leader understands that the deceased man's body is still in the undertakers, as a resolution to where he will be buried has not been found.