Tributes to 'true gentleman' Limerick artist Tom Greaney

TRIBUTES have been paid to the late artist and one of Limerick’s “true gentlemen”, Tom Greaney, who has passed away aged 90.

A founder and honorary member of the Limerick Art Society, Mr Greaney studied at Limerick School of Art under Richard Butcher and The College of Art South Kensington, London.

A renowned landscape painter, with the West of Ireland being among his favoured subjects, he exhibited widely at the Royal Institute of oil painters, London and The Royal Hibernia Academy, Dublin and Limerick.

Artist Barbara Hartigan, of Castleconnell, said he was one of “nature’s true gentlemen.

“He was unassuming and quiet spoken, generous to a fault. As a teacher he was encouraging, patient, helpful and always willing to share his techniques and his vast knowledge, with anyone and everyone who showed an interest,” she said.

In his role at Limerick Art Society, he said he “earned the admiration and respect of all who were fortunate enough to know him.

“His memory will live on in the paintings that hang in homes and public places world wide. During the over seventy years of his artistic career, Tom had left a legacy of magnificently recorded history for posterity.

“His instinctive awareness of light and shade, colour and tone , composition and content, ensured Tom's paintings were sought after and treasured by those lucky enough to see them, let alone to own one.

“I know I am not alone in feeling real sadness, that Tom has left ‘the studio’, but great gratitude that I was fortunate to know such a modest, likeable and inspirational artist.

Artist Anne-Marie Bourke, of the O’Connell Street gallery, said he was “absolutely magical and we all just loved him.”

Ms Bourke and Mr Greaney were among the four original partners of Gallery 75 on O’Connell Street.

“He was a wonderful person and a fabulous painter. He had the most encouraging and generous spirit towards other artists,” she said.

Formerly of of Rossa Villas, late of the Cottage, Parteen, he passed away at Milford Hospice on Thursday last.

His funeral was held in St. John's Cathedral on Monday and he was buried in Mount Saint Lawrence Old Cemetery.