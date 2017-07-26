Deaths in Limerick - July 26, 2017

THE death has occurred of Frances O'Connor (née Hanley), Dalgaish Park, Moyross, late of Milford Nursing Home, Castletroy and Limerick Youth Service, peacefully in the presence of her family.

Deeply regretted by her husband Kevin, sons Kevin, Ivan, Michael and Tony, daughters Sharon and Orla, grandchildren, sisters Hilda and Claire, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Monday from 6pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. John’s Catheral. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, August 1, at 11am followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Mary Quinlivan (née Barry), Elm Place, Rathbane and late of Prospect and O’Malley Park, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Deeply regretted by her husband Pat, daughters Liz, Eileen, Theresa, Melanie and Bridget, sons Michael and Jonathan, grandchildren Anthony, Adam, Jennifer, Abbie, Kate, Sofian, Zak, Lilly, Sa'id and great-grandchild Dion, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home,Gerald Griffin Street on Friday from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to, Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) O'Sullivan, Ardbohill, Rathkeale, peacefully at Lir Nursing Home.

Survived by cousins, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at Magner’s Funeral Home Rathkeale this Wednesday evening from 6.30pm, followed by removal at 8pm to St. Mary’s Church. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.