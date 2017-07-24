Deaths in Limerick - July 24, 2017

THE death has occurred of Bridget (Dolly) Walsh, Chapelrussell, Pallaskenry, at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Pat and Mike, daughters Chrissy and Bridget, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Downey’s Funeral Home, Pallaskenry, on Monday from 6pm until 8pm with removal to St Mary’s Church Pallaskenry. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon and burial afterwards in Mellon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations to the Alzheimer’s Society, Adare.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Broe, West Singland Road, Garryowen, formerly of Keane Street, Killalee and late of Limerick Corporation, unexpectedly.

Beloved husband of Betty, adored father of Derek, Marion & Mark. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brother Bernard, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private please.

The death has occurred of Willie Burns, Hillside View, Oola.

Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Bridget, daughter Sinead, sons William and partner Niamh, Trevor, Tony and partner Elaine, grandchildren Dylan, Issabella, Kyle and Amy, sister Chriss, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday from 6pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass at 11.30am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Oola and funeral afterwards to St Anthony’s Cemetery, Oola. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Marie Flanagan (née Delaney), 8 Oakfield Oranmore, Co. Galway and formerly Castleconnell, suddenly.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Darach and Kalen and her sister Marchia and nieces Ellie, Scarlet and brother-in-law Kevin and by her many friends.

Reposing at Tearman Mhuire on the grounds of Oranmore Church on Tuesday 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to adjoining Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1 pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice and Jigsaw.