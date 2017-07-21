Deaths in Limerick - July 21, 2017

THE death has occurred of Anna Danaher Smithwick (née Danaher), late of Woodcliffe, Loughill and Toronto, Canada, died peacefully in Canada.

Deeply regretted by her husband Peter, sons, John, Kevin and Neill, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Rev. Monsignor Mort Danaher, sisters-in-law, Patricia & Noelle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Burial has taken place in Canada. Memorial Mass will take place on Sunday at 6pm, celebrated by her brother Monsignor Mort Danaher in the Church of the Visitation, Ballyhahill.

The death has occurred of Tom Greaney, Late artist of Rossa Villas, late of the Cottage, Parteen, and the Park Retirement Village, Castletroy, peacefully in his 90th year in the tender care of Milford Hospice.

Beloved son of the late Patrick and Mary Greaney and brother of the late Mary, Kevin, Paddy, Donal, Teresa and baby Raymond. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary Greaney, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, great-great-grandnieces, great-great-grandnephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Monday at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Kelly, Carrigoreilly, Caherconlish, peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son John, daughters Niamh & Laura, grandchildren, brothers, parents-in-law Stephen & Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Saturday from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Funeral on Sunday after 12.30pm Mass to the adjoining cemetery.