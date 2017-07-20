Deaths in Limerick - July 20, 2017

THE death has occurred of Judy (Lulu) Cussen, Woodpark, Castleconnell, peacefully in the tender care of the staff at St Camillus’ Hospital.

Past Lady President & Captain of Castletroy Golf Club. Deeply regretted by her sister Rose, sister-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, her lifelong friend Joan Ryan, relatives & other friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday from 5.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Mulcahy (née Danaher), Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oak Park, Tralee and formerly of The Old Mill, Newcastle West, peacefully.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patsy) and son Michael. Survived by her son John (Glin), daughters Ann Coffey (Cappawhite) and Carmel (Ballincollig), son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Edward, Laura and Karen, sister Nellie (Harnett), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee on Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maureen (Maur) Cox (née Houlihan), peacefully at UHL after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family of Caherass Nursing Home, Croom and previously Embury Close, Adare and Kilmallock.

Beloved wife of the late William Bill Cox, fond sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Sadly missed by her loving nieces and nephews Mary, Monica, Michael, Breda, Corish, Michael, Eugene, John, Padraig, Rosemarie Houlihan, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and extended family and friends.

Reposing at Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare, Thursday from 7.30pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards St Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

The death has occurred of Bill Elliot, Monorone, Griston West, Ballylanders, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of Maureen, Kieran and Brendan. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Felicity, grandchildren Daniel, Belinda, Cliona, Niamh, Stuart, Alex and Lana, brothers Donie and Jack, sisters Kathleen and Margaret,brother-in-law,sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home, Ballylanders, Thursday from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Ballylanders Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Seamus (James) Kiely, Kileely Court, Thomondgate, peacefully after a short illness at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving children James, John and Andria, mother Louise, brothers Henry, Gerard, Joseph and John, sister Mary, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday from 5pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Munchin’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (Ext.) Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Mary Margaret (Peggy) Manning, (née Barron), Meadowland Avenue, Old Cork Road and late of O'Malley Park, resident of Athlunkard House, Nursing Home, peacefully in the presence of her loving family.

Beloved wife of the recently deceased Patrick and mother-in-law of the late Thomas. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Patricia, sons Paul, Noel and Mark, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Cecilia, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday from 4.30pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass, Saturday at 10am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.